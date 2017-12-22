So about that white Christmas…

SPOKANE, Wash. – Depending on where you are in the Inland Northwest, your chances of seeing snow on Christmas day are going up!

Plenty of higher elevations already have snow on the ground – some folks in Bonner County got more than a foot of snow in the last week, for example – but back in the valleys, we’re still hoping for a little more white this Christmas.

Friday, plenty of places saw even more snow, with Lewiston and Moscow both getting at least a few inches, and Wallace seeing 1-2 inches. In Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, we got less than one inch but it sure looked festive!

Most of the afternoon snowfall will be on the Washington and Idaho Palouse. pic.twitter.com/AWD5XXNuxr — Tom Sherry (@KREMTomSherry) December 22, 2017

Looking ahead to the holiday forecast, after a very cold and sunny weekend Sunday night a weak weather disturbance will move into the Inland Northwest.

That will give us a good chance of some light snow Sunday night and early Christmas morning, with more light snow possible on Tuesday and Wednesday



