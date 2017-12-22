KREM
Close
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

So about that white Christmas…

(12-22-17)

Tom Sherry , KREM 4:45 PM. PST December 22, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Depending on where you are in the Inland Northwest, your chances of seeing snow on Christmas day are going up!

LINK: Listen to Bing Crosby sing White Christmas while you read this article

Plenty of higher elevations already have snow on the ground – some folks in Bonner County got more than a foot of snow in the last week, for example – but back in the valleys, we’re still hoping for a little more white this Christmas.

Friday, plenty of places saw even more snow, with Lewiston and Moscow both getting at least a few inches, and Wallace seeing 1-2 inches. In Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, we got less than one inch but it sure looked festive!

 

 

Looking ahead to the holiday forecast, after a very cold and sunny weekend Sunday night a weak weather disturbance will move into the Inland Northwest. 

That will give us a good chance of some light snow Sunday night and early Christmas morning, with more light snow possible on Tuesday and Wednesday
 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories