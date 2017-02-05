SnowHero: Locals share stories of others coming to their rescue

Spokane firefighters help push a driver that was stuck in snow. Photo: Holly Barnes Olmstead (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – While the City of Spokane is undergoing a full city plow, there are some local residents who are taking it upon themselves to get out and help people as the snow keeps piling up.

On Saturday, many of you commented on our Facebook page sharing stories of people – some of whom you knew and some you did not – helping you get out of the snow or shoveling your sidewalks.

Tabitha Walz wrote on our Facebook wall about a mystery woman who helped her when she was stuck.

“To the woman in the red/burgundy Chevy who helped me this morning on N Grand Mill Ln when my little silver Chevy got stuck, Thank You!” Walz wrote. “I know that I drove off before I got a chance to say it, but I didn’t want to risk stopping once I got going only to get stuck again, but I do so appreciate your willingness to stop and help. So Thank You so very much for your kindness!”

Walz finished her message with “#SNOWHERO.”

Lola Wink gave a shout out as well to someone who helped shovel snow from her sidewalks.

“Kudos to the cowboy that stopped and help us elders shovel sidewalk @ 29th & Mt. Vernon! Thanks so much!!!” she wrote.

Holly Barnes Olmstead shared this photo with us of Spokane firefighters helping push someone out of the snow who was stuck.

We live in a great community and love hearing stories of people going above and beyond for others. If someone has helped you out of a bind with the snow, we would love to hear about it. Send us a note on Facebook or on Twitter.

