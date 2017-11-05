Snowfall forecast for the Inland Northwest Sunday

(Photo: Susan Walker in Hope, Idaho) (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snowfall is expected around the Inland Northwest through Monday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for cities across the Inland Northwest, including: Ritzville, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford.

The Storm Tracker 2 Team is tracking a potential four to six inches of snow in these cities, including Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.

It is the first time a Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Spokane for fall 2017.

The Winter Storm Warning will last all day Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday.

The snow will create difficult driving conditions, with snow and ice expected along I-90 from Leavenworth to Spokane and on to Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene Sunday. Remember, visibility can become poor in heavy snow events! Slow down in white-out conditions.

The Winter Storm Warning also applies to Idaho mountain passes for heavy snow Sunday.

This includes 4th of July Pass and Lookout Pass. Expect mountain pass accumulations of 10 inches or more.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern valleys of central Washington, Northeast Washington, and North Idaho.

Drive carefully! The snow could create slick, snow covered roads with limited visibility.

