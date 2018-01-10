Snow, winter storm heading to the region

SPOKANE, Wash.-- After a quiet day Wednesday, a winter storm is expected to arrive late Wednesday and continue all day Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect late Wednesday night for the Northern and Panhandle mountains.

The cities of Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Kellogg, Wallace and the 4th of July and Lookout passes are under the Winter Storm Watch for Friday.

Heavy Idaho mountain snow will be likely, with 6-12 inches in northern cities, one to two inches of mountain accumulation expected.

Northeast Washington mountains will pick up 6-12 inches of new snow.

Cities of Spokane and CDA will see two to six inches through the morning hours.

Valley rain is expected by the afternoon as temperatures in the lower elevations warm into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The winter storm will continue into the evening Thursday, with some rain and snow chances lingering Friday.



