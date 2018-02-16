Snow, wind hit the region for the weekend

cold weather 102813.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.— Unsettled weather heads back to the region Friday.

A Wind Advisory begins at 11:00 a.m. and will continue through the evening.

Southwest winds will increase across portions of central Washington, eastern Washington, and North Idaho this afternoon. Southwest gusts between 35 and 55 MPH are expected.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect this weekend for northeast Washington and North Idaho.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains Saturday and Sunday

Expect heavy mountain snow Saturday and Sunday. Two to three feet of snow is possible over the mountains over the next three days.



