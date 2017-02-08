Snow turns to rain overnight, temperatures warm up Thursday

Radar picture for 3 p.m. Thursday (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Snow continues to fall across the Inland Northwest but in some places, that snow will turn into rain.

About one to four inches of snow fell across the region by Wednesday evening.

By Thursday morning, most areas in the south will transition to rain because of warmer temperatures. The rain snow line will be moving north toward the Canadian border by Thursday afternoon. Areas north of Highway 2 can expect another one to three inches of snow in the valleys and up to another 5 inches in the northern mountains.

Light freezing rain will be possible in the northern Cascade valleys and Okanogan Valley. Rain will be the predominate precipitation across the Inland Northwest Thursday. This will be accompanied by warm and breezy weather. Ice and snow are expected to melt at significant amounts causing travel issues on roads and flooding.

Updated potential snowfall total graphic for the Inland NW. Send us your snowfall reports! #idwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/HjAnSnigQ9 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 9, 2017

A Flood Watch is in effect from midnight Thursday through Saturday morning for lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Spokane and the Washington Palouse.

