Snow removal maps
Staff, KREM
9:46 AM. PST February 04, 2017

Snow Removal Maps:
LINK: City of Spokane Snow Removal Map
LINK: Spokane County Snow Removal Map
LINK: City of Coeur d'Alene Snow Removal Map

Spokane slammed with 7 inches of snow
