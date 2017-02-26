KREM
2-4 inches of snow expected until Monday afternoon for Inland Northwest

Staff , KREM 9:54 AM. PST February 26, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Wake up to a bit of snow in Spokane Sunday morning?

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Spokane has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which began Saturday at midnight and continues until 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Locations affected by this warning are Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, and Worley.

NWS Spokane said to expect about one to two inches of snow on Sunday and then up to an additional two inches of snow on Monday. A small amount of snow accumulated overnight in Spokane’s South Hill area, but the snow was already melting off of the roads before 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Drivers are still advised to drive with caution, officials said.

NWS Spokane said to expect light periods of snow through tomorrow. 

KREM 2 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry tweeted Sunday that the commute for the day and Monday may be tough. He said considerable snowfall of two to four inches will make for slippery conditions.
 

LINKCity of Coeur d'Alene Snow Removal Map

LINKCity of Spokane Snow Removal Map

LINKSpokane County Snow Removal Map

(© 2017 KREM)


