2-4 inches of snow expected until Monday afternoon for Inland Northwest

2-26 Snow

SPOKANE, Wash. – Wake up to a bit of snow in Spokane Sunday morning?

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Spokane has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which began Saturday at midnight and continues until 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Locations affected by this warning are Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, and Worley.

Snow spans the region this morning. Main roads should be looking mostly wet. Watch for accumulations on the secondary roads. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/bUWqzM5gEj — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 26, 2017

NWS Spokane said to expect about one to two inches of snow on Sunday and then up to an additional two inches of snow on Monday. A small amount of snow accumulated overnight in Spokane’s South Hill area, but the snow was already melting off of the roads before 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Drivers are still advised to drive with caution, officials said.

NWS Spokane said to expect light periods of snow through tomorrow.

KREM 2 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry tweeted Sunday that the commute for the day and Monday may be tough. He said considerable snowfall of two to four inches will make for slippery conditions.



Commute later today and Monday may be tough. Considerable snowfall 2"-4" will make for slippery driving conditions. Think Spring!! — Tom Sherry (@KREMTomSherry) February 26, 2017

LINK: City of Coeur d'Alene Snow Removal Map

LINK: City of Spokane Snow Removal Map

LINK: Spokane County Snow Removal Map

