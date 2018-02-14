KREM
Snow crews hit the roads Wednesday morning

Staff , KREM 7:42 AM. PST February 14, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—Snow crews were out in Spokane Wednesday morning after heavy overnight snowfall hit the region.

City of Spokane officials said plows, sanders and deicers were out early Wednesday focusing on improving arterials, hills and bridges for the morning commute.

Reports from the city said there were 53 pieces of snow response equipment out on the roads. 

City officials told drivers to slow down, watch for following distances and to drive for conditions.

 

 

We have reached out to Spokane County officials for a county update. 
 

