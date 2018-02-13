Snow, cold temperatures heading to the region

SPOKANE, Wash.—Tuesday morning starts off cold and dry with the wind chill factors in the teens and 20s across the inland Northwest.

Tuesday will have mostly dry conditions with clouds rolling in Tuesday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect late Tuesday evening and continues through Wednesday.

The lower elevations of eastern Washington can expect three to six inches of snow and four to eight inches in Idaho’s valleys.

The mountain areas can expect up to 12 inches of snow accumulation through Wednesday.

Thursday will start to dry out.





© 2018 KREM-TV