Snoqualmie Pass closure causes shipping delays

Interstate 90 was closed on Jan. 17-19 after a weather event brought trees down on the road.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. --- With Snoqualmie Pass closed for more than a day, trucking companies told KREM 2 on Thursday it has been difficult to get shipments in and out of the area.

Five different companies told KREM 2 they were experiencing significant back-ups because of the weather.

With the long closure on Snoqualmie Pass and Interstate 84 in Oregon, truckers had to find alternate routes. Some said they used Stevens Pass to avoid I-90. Near Portland, many trucks detoured through Bend to avoid the Gorge, but that can take twice as long.

One company said they have been only able to ship 2/3 of what they normally do because of the road closures.

Thursday afternoon, Snoqualmie Pass reopened.

