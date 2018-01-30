Photo: Schweitzer Mountian Resort

SANDPOINT, Idaho—The Schweitzer Ski Patrol set off a controlled avalanche using explosives Thursday.

The controlled explosion took down trees and closed everything north of the Great Divide for some time, according to Schweitzer officials.

Schweitzer Mountain communications Director, Dig Chrismer said there were impressive results from a controlled explosion.

Controlled avalanches are used by ski patrols and other organizations to help prevent major avalanches.

© 2018 KREM-TV