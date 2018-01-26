Northwest ski resorts top the list for most seasonal snowfall in U.S.

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The first month of 2018 has been generous to Northwest ski fans. According to OnTheSnow.com, ski resorts in Washington and Idaho top the list for the most seasonal snowfall. The website lists the five resorts with the most snowfall as Mt. Baker, Schweitzer, Bluewood, Silver Mountain, and Snoqualmie.

And this is not the only record broken this year. According to Gregg Maddock, a representative with Lookout Pass, the resort has received more snow than any other resort in the continental U.S.

More statistics from OnTheSnow.com show that three of the five mountains with the top snow depth in the U.S. are in Washington -- Mt. Baker, Snoqualmie, and Stevens Pass. The summit at Mt. Baker stands at 201" inches, and Alpental at Snoqualmie is at 150".

To make matters better for Inland Northwest skiers, this weekend is expected to bring even more snow. Lookout Pass says they're expecting a possible 3-7 feet this weekend, with 5" just overnight from Thursday into Friday. KREM 2's FutureTracker shows the Inland Northwest will see widespread snowing early Saturday morning with scattered showers continuing throughout the day, and into early next week.

