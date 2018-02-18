Single digit temperatures overnight to start off work week

(Photo: Bos, Michelle, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The snow and wet weather moves out of the region for the beginning of the week, with partially sunny skies, cold temperatures and dry conditions taking its place.

Temperatures will continue to drop through Wednesday night, with the high temperatures for each day below freezing.

The forecast also shows single digit temperatures in the late night hours.

Cold air arrives today! Check out the winds shifting directions and begin blowing out of the north. That's cold arctic air arriving through the day. #wawx #idwx #coldfront pic.twitter.com/5TkzXqi0Z1 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 18, 2018

Towards the end of the week, temperatures warm up slightly above freezing but the forecast also calls for the return of the snow.

Warmer conditions overnight Saturday caused some melting, so the conditions on the roadways are slick in some areas.

Mountain pass travel will likely be difficult for the rest of the weekend. Make sure to check pass information before you leave the house and have safety gear in your car. A total of two to three feet of snow is expected in the mountains over the weekend.



© 2018 KREM-TV