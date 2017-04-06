KREM
Close

Series of pacific storms headed to INW, up to 1" of rain to fall

Briana Bermensolo , KREM 7:21 AM. PDT April 06, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Rain continues across the region Thursday. 

Scattered showers are expected across the Inland Northwest Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. 

Heavy rain is likely on Friday with a chance of thunderstorms. High winds are expected Friday with gusts between 30-40 mph. Hail is also possible. 

Scattered showers will remain throughout the weekend, with rainfall totals through Saturday morning expected to be between 0.70"-1.00". 

 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories