SPOKANE, Wash. -- Rain continues across the region Thursday.

Scattered showers are expected across the Inland Northwest Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Heavy rain is likely on Friday with a chance of thunderstorms. High winds are expected Friday with gusts between 30-40 mph. Hail is also possible.

Scattered showers will remain throughout the weekend, with rainfall totals through Saturday morning expected to be between 0.70"-1.00".

