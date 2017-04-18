Scattered thunderstorms likely Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Scattered, but possibly strong, thunderstorms are likely in the region on Tuesday.

The thunderstorms are expected between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Strong thunderstorms will bring brief heavy downpours, small hail and wind gusts nearing 35 mph.

Cloud to ground lightning strikes are possible Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday will also be a windy day, with wind gusts expected to be 20-35 mph.

Monday broke records by setting a new rainfall record at the Spokane International Airport. On Monday, Spokane received 0.51 inches of rainfall. The old record was 0.50 inches, set in 1948.





Wednesday will be sunny and dry. Heavy rain is back in the forecast Thursday.

