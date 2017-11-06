Record breaking snowfall blankets Spokane

Photo: Candee Cain

SPOKANE, Wash.—An early November storm set a daily record snowfall in Spokane.

Spokane International Airport reported 3.2 inches of snow fell Sunday.

That was on top of the 2.7 inches that fell at the airport Saturday.

Over the weekend almost six inches of snow fell during the weekend storm, with reports from the South Hill of Spokane getting over six inches.

Light snow will be falling Monday morning, but should wrap up by the late morning hours.

Sunshine and drier weather will be expected Monday and Tuesday, before a rain and snow mix returns Wednesday.

Temperatures will be much colder than average. Highs will only max out in the 30's and overnight lows will drop to the teens.

A Winter Storm Warning is out for Lookout Pass 10:00 a.m. Monday.

