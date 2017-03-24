Rainy, wet spring threatens Palouse soil

Palouse Falls (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. -- The rolling hills of the Palouse are one of the most startlingly beautiful sights west of the Mississippi, yet their steep slopes are vulnerable to erosion, posing problems for the people who farm them.

Dave Huggins, a U.S. Department of Agriculture soil scientist, said fields in the Palouse can lose as many as 100 tons of soil per acre due to erosion. Heavy rains, bouts of freezing and thawing, and spring flooding can make the problem even worse.

“If it’s a really bad erosion event, we’ll see literally tens of tons of soil erosion during the winter time,” Huggins said. “To put it in perspective, about 15 tons per acre is about a tenth of an inch of soil lost.”

It takes about a hundred years to build up an inch of topsoil, Huggins said. Due to this year’s above-average rainfall, Palouse fields without adequate erosion control have suffered significant soil loss.

“There is widespread evidence of water-driven erosion in many fields at rates that are unsustainable,” Huggins said. “This will continue to occur every time it rains.”

Erosion has been an issue along the Palouse since farming began in the Pacific Northwest in the 19th century. By the 1950s, erosion threatened both the environment and the economy of the Palouse, as 80 percent of the U.S.’s soft white wheat is grown in the Pacific Northwest.

Beginning in the 1970s, the USDA worked with wheat farmers in Washington, Idaho and Oregon to develop a program that allowed these farmers to continue cultivating steep hills without sacrificing the soil or profits.

Cory Aeschliman, a Colfax-area farmer, and his family have been using the USDA’s no-till technique for 40 years.

No-till, also called direct seeding, is when farmers fertilize and plant into the soil without removing the previous crop roots, Aeschliman said.

“If you don’t have any roots or anything to hold it and it starts raining, man, that ground will literally come off the hill,” Aeschliman said. “That’s what my dad wanted to change.”

Aeschliman said his father, John, was one of the first farmers in the Palouse area to adopt the direct seeding in the late 1970s because of erosion concerns.

Jan Boll, a Washington State University civil and environmental engineering professor, said those changing practices and new technologies have helped staunch the region’s erosion problem.

“No-tillage and reduced tillage have already shown positive effects towards reduced erosion, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Boll said. “The tops of hills in our area have already lost quite a bit of that good quality soil just by wind erosion alone.”

Boll said because of this, some hills have such shallow soil that farmers have begun to abandon those areas.

Farmers like Aeschliman emphasize how critical reduced tillage is to the preservation of the Palouse’s remaining soil for future farmers.

“When you leave [residue] there year after year, you actually start building some topsoil again,” Aeschliman said. “At least we’re not going backwards now. We’re definitely going forward.”

Murrow News Service