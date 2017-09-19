Rainy and cool weather expected for the final days of summer

SPOKANE, Wash.—The rain is back in the region Tuesday.

It fell steadily across the Inland Northwest Tuesday morning, including in Spokane.

More rain fell on Monday alone than in the previous 80 days.

Fall is right around the corner, but temperatures are already dropping into to the chilly late fall range.

The highs will only be in the low to mid 50’s throughout the rest of the week.

Those temperatures are much cooler than the average highs for this time of year. The season average is usually in the 70’s.

While the lower elevations see some much-needed rain, elevations around 5,000- 6,000 feet could see light mountain snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The final days of summer will be wet and cool.

© 2017 KREM-TV