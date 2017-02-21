Rain, snow, ice: It's all on the way for the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. --- After a snowy morning, much of the Inland Northwest saw rain on Tuesday. Now, more snow is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Despite the high likelihood of snow Tuesday night, new snow accumulation is still projected to be less than an inch. Residents should expect a rain/snow mix for at least portions of the evening, that will create very slick driving conditions.

With wet roads and low overnight temperatures - probably in the mid-20s - drivers should prepare for icy patches on the roads and sidewalks.

In Spokane, specifically, the 0.16 inches of snow Tuesday morning brought us to the second wettest February in history, with 3.97 inches. So far this year, we've seen 5.89 inches of precipitation and 49.6 inches of snow.

A half inch a precipitation from yesterday and today. Drier wx in the forecast next on KREM2NEWS at 5pm pic.twitter.com/dNEF87dnI1 — Tom Sherry (@KREMTomSherry) February 22, 2017

We should be in the clear for most of the work week after this latest system, but the snow chances return Friday, with chances at about 20 percent as of Tuesday.

The computer model is forecasting where the rain and snow will be at 5:30pm. Forecast on KREM2NEWS at 4pm pic.twitter.com/dI2v459Fif — Tom Sherry (@KREMTomSherry) February 21, 2017

