Rain, snow, ice: It's all on the way for the Inland Northwest

Staff , KREM 5:21 PM. PST February 21, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --- After a snowy morning, much of the Inland Northwest saw rain on Tuesday. Now, more snow is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Despite the high likelihood of snow Tuesday night,  new snow accumulation is still projected to be less than an inch. Residents should expect a rain/snow mix for at least portions of the evening, that will create very slick driving conditions.

With wet roads and low overnight temperatures - probably in the mid-20s - drivers should prepare for icy patches on the roads and sidewalks.

In Spokane, specifically, the 0.16 inches of snow Tuesday morning brought us to the second wettest February in history, with 3.97 inches. So far this year, we've seen 5.89 inches of precipitation and 49.6 inches of snow.

We should be in the clear for most of the work week after this latest system, but the snow chances return Friday, with chances at about 20 percent as of Tuesday.

