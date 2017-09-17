Rain showers expected across the INW as summer comes to an end

PHOTO: Scott Luce Photography, Scott Luce Photography (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Inland Northwest is experiencing a change of weather as we move out of our summer weather and dive head first into fall.

We do have some rain on the way and could be seeing showers as soon as Sunday evening. Good news is the air quality is improving. Cooler temperatures and higher humidity are helping out with area wildfires so they are not as active. Additional smoke is not expected to move so the air quality should no longer be an issue after the weekend.

Future Tracker

If you have outdoor plans after Sunday, you may have to cancel because it is going to be cloudy but mild with chances of rainfall. For the upcoming work week it is going to be windy, much cooler than normal and showery conditions are expected.

Heavier rainfall is expected to be over the Inland Northwest by Sunday around 11:00 p.m. That means “soggy conditions wetting the ground” type rain, not the kind that evaporates in a couple of minutes.

Your Monday morning commute should not be too bad as the heavier rain moves out but afternoon showers will re-develop throughout the day and into the early evening.

7 Day Forecast

Boy, what a change we are seeing. The Inland Northwest has gone from 90 degree weather to seeing temperatures in the 60s and 50s. On Monday it will not only be wet, but windy and cold as well. That type of weather is expected to continue through Wednesday. We may see some sun peeking out Thursday and Friday, but it will be accompanied by rain clouds and cooler temperatures.

