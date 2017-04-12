Rain returns throughout the region Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The rain is back!
A mix of rain and snow is expected for north-central Washington on Wednesday.
Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will receive heavy rain over the next 48 hours.
A flood watch goes into effect Wednesday for northeast Washington and north Idaho. There is also a flood warning for the steep terrain of central and north-central Washington.
By Thursday afternoon, rain totals could be anywhere from 0.75" to almost 2.00". Heavy rain is likely both Wednesday and Thursday.
There is a chance of showers Friday afternoon, but the weather should dry out for Easter weekend.
