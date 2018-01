Multi Colored Umbrella With Raindrop Shower (Photo: RomoloTavani, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash.—It’s a quiet and mostly dry start to Monday morning.

Rain will move into the valleys later this evening with a chance for snow in the mountains.

Drivers in the Idaho Panhandle should be on the lookout for areas of freezing fog Monday morning.

Afternoon temperatures around the region will be in the 40’s and 50’s.



© 2018 KREM-TV