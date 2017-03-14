Rain, freezing temps affecting Spokane pothole problem

City of Spokane crews are continuing their efforts to fill potholes. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane is working to fix the pothole problem.

Spring is just around the corner and warmer weather is on the way, which means relief could be on the way.

City of Spokane representatives said that, as of Monday morning, 2,108 potholes have been filled since January 1. Over 800 potholes have been filled since February 24.

Officials said this season has been a challenging one; it was not possible for crews to fill potholes as fast as they were popping up. Additionally, the fillings would sometimes break apart and fall out of place. This prompted the City to start trying new mixes to fill the holes and add crews from water and wastewater divisions to try and keep up.

So, are we out of the woods yet? It is difficult to say.

There is still the chance of freezing temperatures later this week, which could mean more potholes.

Warmer WX and start of spring could signal end to pothole season--but rain and possible freezing temps mean we're not out of the woods yet pic.twitter.com/iM32DnNS0Y — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) March 14, 2017

The City of Spokane said as the better weather continues, they will have fewer potholes to fill. Crews will then be able to double back and go over areas with more long-lasting repairs.

