Predicting Spring for the Inland Northwest with Tom Sherry

Spokane Winter (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been a wild winter. From the sub-zero temperatures, to the copious. amounts. of. snow.

Pleasant changes are on the way for the Inland Northwest, however!

One of the first things that comes to most people’s minds when thinking about this winter we had, was how much snow Spokane got this year.

Normally, we see around 47 inches of snow. However, the La Nina year is holding true with more snow – more than 55 inches this year.

Spokane Snow Total Comparisons from our average vs. 2017 (Photo: Custom)

KREM 2’s Molly Trotter sat down with our Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry to talk winter weather woes. He said this particular winter was the right recipe to set us up down the road.

“It gave us a great snow pack in the mountains, it helped us recharge all of our ground water here locally, it gave the dry forest a really good drink of water to really help us out in spring, summer, and fall,” Sherry said.

Despite all the good Tom talked about. Most of us are ready for a change. How does warmer temps and less snow sound?

Let’s start with the temperatures.

Typically, in March, we are in the mid-40s. In April, we are around the 50s.

So what can we expect this season? Here are Tom’s predictions.

“I think we are looking at average temperatures, which means towards the end of March we are close to 50 degrees,” he said. “In April, we will look for temperatures more so in the mid-50s and upper-50s towards the end of April.”

Pretty good!

However, it looks like you will still need an umbrella close by.

“I do think we will see above average precipitation in March and April,” Sherry said.

Spring 2017 rainfall expectations for the Inland Northwest (Photo: Custom)

In March, we see just above an inch and a half of rain. April, we see a little bit less – just around an inch and a quarter. Like Tom said, he was predicting more rain this spring. Which in the past has been a life-saver after mild winters.

“Many, many times our cool wet springs have bailed us out on light snow pack in the mountains,” he said.

Overall, we will see quite a bit of rain in the Valleys and the cooler temperatures in the mountains will keep producing snow, likely even until April.

So let the countdown begin! Spring will officially be here in 21 days!

Spring Countdown (Photo: Custom)

(© 2017 KREM)