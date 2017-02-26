Pockets of snow expected across the Inland Northwest

2-26 Snow

SPOKANE, Wash. --- More snow is expected across the Inland Northwest through Monday night.

About 1-3 inches of additional snow is forecast in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through early Tuesday across the mountains of eastern Idaho, western Montana and the Cascades for at least 2-5 inches of new snow.



Additional storm systems are expected throughout the week, but temperatures will be milder so we’ll see occasional rain and snow. Winds will be gusty on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

