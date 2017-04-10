KREM
Close

Parts of the region to see snow Monday morning

Briana Bermensolo , KREM 8:20 AM. PDT April 10, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Parts of the Inland Northwest could see snow on Monday morning.

Snow or a rain-snow mix should start to fall across the region just after 7:00 a.m. Between one and two inches of new snow will fall in the north.

 

 

Spokane will see a wintry mix, but snow will not stick.

Monday morning will bring in a cold front with rain in the Palouse and snow in North-Central Washington. A rain and snow mix is also expected along I-90.

 

 

Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene will experience freezing temperatures, but Libby, Montana will see the biggest dip at 24 degrees. 

 

 

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

Briana's local forecast

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories