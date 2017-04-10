Parts of the region to see snow Monday morning

Snowflakes. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Parts of the Inland Northwest could see snow on Monday morning.

Snow or a rain-snow mix should start to fall across the region just after 7:00 a.m. Between one and two inches of new snow will fall in the north.

Spokane will see a wintry mix, but snow will not stick.

Monday morning will bring in a cold front with rain in the Palouse and snow in North-Central Washington. A rain and snow mix is also expected along I-90.

Monday morning cold front = rain for Palouse, snow N. Central WA, rain/snow mix along i90 @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/JwqzomRQtM — Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) April 10, 2017

Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene will experience freezing temperatures, but Libby, Montana will see the biggest dip at 24 degrees.

Some below freezing surface temperatures this morning. Are you seeing snow??@KREM2 pic.twitter.com/1bkRiWhlYk — Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) April 10, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV