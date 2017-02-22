O Spring, Where Art Thou?

The Inland Northwest has seen a messy week following a sloppy weekend.
In fact, the whole month of February will now go down in history as the second rainiest Spokane February on the record books.
Our Storm Tracker 2 Team has been busy all winter tracking an above average amount of snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet and fog.
On Wednesday morning, a combination of freezing fog and drizzle, with cold temperatures, led to slick driving conditions.
The flip-flopping between warmer temperatures during the day, sub-freezing temperatures overnight, and the addition of an unusual amount of rain and snow has led to thousands of pot holes popping up all over the city streets of Spokane.
Even though two-thirds of the Inland Northwest dries out Wednesday, there is still the threat of snow for the
Central Panhandle and Western Montana tonight.
The good news: Washington, Idaho and Montana towns and cities will dry out Thursday and Friday.
Caution: bitterly cold temperatures will return Friday and Saturday mornings. Be prepared for a chilly, but dry & sunny, start to the weekend!
-Briana
PS-- Only 26 more days until Spring! But, who's counting?
