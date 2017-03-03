New tool compares local snowpack levels

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spring's snowpack totals are off to a great start and winter is not over yet.
There is more mountain snow in the forecast for the Inland Northwest.
Right now, North Idaho is at about 90-100% of normal.
Last year at this time, snowpack levels were only about 80-90% of normal.
A very dry winter made 2015 a rough year for North Idaho. By March 2015, some critical North Idaho snowpack locations were only sitting at 30-40% of normal, which is in the red zone.
This year, spring will be off to a great start!
