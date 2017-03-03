KREM
New tool compares local snowpack levels

Briana Bermensolo , KREM 11:22 AM. PST March 03, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spring's snowpack totals are off to a great start and winter is not over yet.

LINK: Difference in snow water equivalent between 2017 and 2016

There is more mountain snow in the forecast for the Inland Northwest.

Right now, North Idaho is at about 90-100% of normal.

Last year at this time, snowpack levels were only about 80-90% of normal. 

A very dry winter made 2015 a rough year for North Idaho. By March 2015, some critical North Idaho snowpack locations were only sitting at 30-40% of normal, which is in the red zone. 

This year, spring will be off to a great start! 

