New tool compares local snowpack levels

March 2017 snowpack for Idaho. (Photo: USDA/NRCS, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spring's snowpack totals are off to a great start and winter is not over yet.

LINK: Difference in snow water equivalent between 2017 and 2016

There is more mountain snow in the forecast for the Inland Northwest.

Right now, North Idaho is at about 90-100% of normal.

Last year at this time, snowpack levels were only about 80-90% of normal.

Snowpack for March, April and May 2016 in Idaho. (Photo: USDA/NRCS, Custom)

A very dry winter made 2015 a rough year for North Idaho. By March 2015, some critical North Idaho snowpack locations were only sitting at 30-40% of normal, which is in the red zone.

March 2015 snowpack. (Photo: USDA/NRCS, Custom)

This year, spring will be off to a great start!

