Neighbors work to protect their homes in Peaceful Valley

SPOKANE, Washington – The Spokane River is expected to crest late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning and neighbors in Peaceful Valley rallied to set up a wall of sandbags behind a woman’s home. But, the sand bag wall might not do the trick.

The six layer sand bag wall that volunteers built at Mary Faulhaber’s home on Monday held up through Tuesday afternoon, but water continued to get closer to the bags. The river rose even higher since the sand bag wall was built.

On Monday, a patio nearby was easily accessible, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the only way to get to the patio was by wading up to it.

In a presentation at Avista Utilities on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said it expects the Spokane River to crest at just over 28 and a half feet. As a result, volunteers who helped Faulhaber were trying to fight off the water at their own homes.

Ricky and Brenda Christner volunteered to lay down sand bags for their neighbor, Faulhaber on Monday, all the while the Spokane River was creeping closer to their home.

“I’ve seen it this high in the past…it’s not real surprising,” Christner said.

By Monday night, water was already making its way to the Christner’s home, but they did not see that as a concern. What they did see though, was a neighbor in need of help, so they slipped into their bright pink and cheetah print rain boots and headed to Mary Faulhaber’s house.

“Mary’s always been a good neighbor and we’ve been down here 25 years and Mary always has a problem with water,” Faulhaber said.

Neighbors helping neighbors is just how they do things in Peaceful Valley. The sand bag wall Ricky and Brenda added to on Tuesday was also the work of their neighbors lending a hand.

Eventually the City of Spokane came by to close the intersection of Ash and Water in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood because the water rose too high.

© 2017 KREM-TV