Mud causes huge problems on Chattaroy road

Mud causes huge divots on Chattaroy road (Photo: KREM)

CHATTAROY, Wash. – All the wet weather across the Inland northwest has caused huge problems on the roads.

In Chattaroy, the water has made the only road in and out of a neighborhood a mess. On Riverway Road, the mud has caused huge divots for anyone to drive over.

"I thought: boy there really is a lot of water, it's not, you know, exaggerating,” Chattaroy resident Pamala Martin said. “I hope we don't get any more. And then it just continued to develop and develop and grow and grow."





Martin has lived in the area for more than 25 years. She said she has seen the Little Spokane River rise and fall but she has never seen it like it is now. She said problems started to about a week and a half ago and got worse through the week.

She is concerned if they get any worse, they will become impassable and prevent folks there from getting out in the event of an emergency.

Unfortunately, more rain is in the forecast for Friday and into the weekend.

