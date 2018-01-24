KREM
More wet weather in store for the region

Weather Update: 5:00 a.m. (1-24-18)

Briana Bermensolo, KREM 5:22 AM. PST January 24, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—The wet weather continues Wednesday across the Inland Northwest.

A Winter Storm Warning is still in full effect Wednesday for northern mountains and valleys.

Lower elevations will see mostly rain today.

Wednesday will bring mostly cloudy skies with wet and windy weather to Spokane. 

Showers will linger in the area until Thursday, but a drying trend will begin and continue through Friday.

