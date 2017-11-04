More snow to hit the Inland Northwest Saturday night

(Photo: Andrew Marshall in Metaline, Wash.) (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- More snow will make its way across the Inland Northwest Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service expects there to be a few light snow showers throughout the day Saturday and the potential for snow will increase in the evening.

The places expected to get the most snow are central portions of eastern Washington and over the central Idaho Panhandle. Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, St. Maries and Kellogg are expected to get between three and four inches of snow between 11:00 p.m. Saturday and 5:00 a.m. Sunday. Moses Lake, Ritzville and Pullman should see between two and three inches in that same time frame.

© 2017 KREM-TV