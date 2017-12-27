More snow in store for the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.— Thursday will have heavy rain and snow across the region.

A winter storm watch will take effect Wednesday night and continue through Friday night, with moderate to heavy snow expected, especially across North Idaho and eastern Washington.

Light snow showers will begin over the panhandle on Wednesday, but will remain relatively light and isolated. They'll spread across Eastern Washington including the Spokane region by Wednesday evening.

Spokane is expected up to eight inches of snow between Thursday and Friday and even more is expected across the Northern Panhandle.

Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry can expect 18-24 inches of snow, while some southern counties of Washington can expect more rain than snow. Coeur d'Alene is expecting to see up to 12 inches of snow, while areas like Pullman may only see up to three inches, and mostly in the form of rain.

As a warm front moves in, mid 30 degree temperatures are expected all around the region, which may bring more of a rain-snow mixture. For your weekend, temperatures are expected to be in the mid to lower 30s and mostly cloudy. If you're planning for your New Years Eve, you can expect an overnight low of about 22 degrees, with cloudy skies. No major precipitation is expected for New Years Eve weekend.





