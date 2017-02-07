More snow ahead for the Inland Northwest

INLAND NORTHWEST – Mother Nature is bringing on the snow to wrap up the last few weeks of winter. But what does that mean?

We have seen 47.5 inches of snow so far this winter, which is half an inch over the total winter average, with more on the way.

A La Niña winter generally brings just over eight inches of snow in February. El Niño is over three inches and a Neutral year is typically just under eight inches.

It’s clear that the Inland Northwest is well above the eight-inch average, the Inland Northwest is also on pace to beat the 14.3 inches it had in February 2010 to 2011. Needless to say, Mother Nature is making up for some weak winters the past couple of years.

KREM 2’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry predicts even more moisture is on the way.

“I think it is going to be very active with a lot of precipitation and I think it will be daytime rain and maybe morning snowfall that quickly changes into rain,” said Sherry.

During a typical February, Tom said the Inland Northwest averages between 36 and 37 degrees. This means although we may see more snow, it will likely melt away shortly after it falls. Tom also said from now on, the Inland Northwest will likely start to see more rainfall in the valleys.

“This is all going to fall in the form of snow in the mountains. I know it’s hard to believe that we are less than 100 percent snow, but I think we are going to get caught up,” Sherry said.

Fun fact, the first seven days of February, Schweitzer Mountain Resort saw 51 inches of new snow and Tom said the Inland Northwest can expect more snow to come down over the mountains into early spring.

(© 2017 KREM)