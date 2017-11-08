More rain and snow will move through Inland Northwest overnight

SPOKANE, Wash – Widespread precipitation is expected to move through the region in the form of mostly rain and some snow for Northeast Washington and the Idaho panhandle.

A winter weather advisory takes effect at 10:00 p.m. and will expire on Friday at noon in Northern Washington mountains and valleys. Two to four inches of snow is expected in the North, while a tenth to a quarter inch of rain may hit other parts of the Inland Northwest, including Spokane.

The storm is expected to move through on Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. Another band of rain and snow is expected for Thursday afternoon.

Because temperatures have increased over the last week, most of the moisture will fall in the form of rain. Some areas may see freezing rain as well. Rain is expected to return on Friday, but clear out by the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be partly cloudy with little precipitation, but more is expected for the beginning of next week.

No snow is currently on the radar for areas in central and southern Washington. But the rain that is expected, along with warmer temperatures, will help to melt much of the snow leftover from the weekend.

