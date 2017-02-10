KREM
'Moonbow' lights up the sky near Skunk Bay

Briana Bermensolo , KREM 12:00 PM. PST February 10, 2017

SKUNK BAY, Wash. – A rare atmospheric phenomena took over the skies near Skunk Bay in Hansville, Washington early Friday morning. 

According to the National Weather Service, the phenomena is called a “Moonbow.”

Weathercaster Briana Bermensolo said moonbows are very rare and only happen when a “near-full moon” has dropped to the right angle in the sky. This happens when the moon is right around 42 degrees to the earth’s horizon.

Briana Bermensolo said skies have to be dark and the moon has to be full for a moonbow to occur. Full moons only happen once a month.

Moonbows are usually found in proximately to waterfalls because the moon’s light reflects of the water vapors in the air.

February’s full moon was Thursday night and peaks on Friday. 

(© 2017 KREM)


