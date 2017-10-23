Monday and Tuesday bring mild weather to the INW

SPOKANE, Wash.—After a blustery weekend, Monday and Tuesday will bring calmer weather to the region.

High pressure building will bring generally calmer weather for the first half of the work week.

Overnight temperature inversion could possibly bring fog to the region Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will be mild and nice. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50’s.

Tuesday could bring warmer weather with highs in the upper 50’s.

Wednesday there will be a chance of rain in the mountains.





