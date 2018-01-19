KREM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Mild winter weather hits the Inland Northwest for the weekend

Weather Update: 5:00 a.m. (1-19-18)

Briana Bermensolo, KREM 7:01 AM. PST January 19, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.— The end of the week will finish with drier conditions in some areas after a warm and rainy Thursday.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene could see a few isolated rain or snow showers Friday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Mountain snow will continue Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures remain on the mild side for mid-January.

Snow levels should drop by the end of the weekend. 


 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories