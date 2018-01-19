Mild winter weather hits the Inland Northwest for the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.— The end of the week will finish with drier conditions in some areas after a warm and rainy Thursday.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene could see a few isolated rain or snow showers Friday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Mountain snow will continue Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures remain on the mild side for mid-January.

Snow levels should drop by the end of the weekend.





