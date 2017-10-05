Mild October weather continues in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.—Fall-like weather continues Thursday.

Cold temperatures start off the morning hours, but they will slowly climb into the 60’s and 70’s again by this afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will see high pressure taking over making conditions dry and mild.

A cold front is expected to pass through Friday night bringing windy conditions with it.

The wind gusts Friday night could be up to 30-40 miles-per-hour.

Northeast Washington and North Idaho could see a little snow Friday night.

