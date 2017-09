A man stands next to a car crashed by debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Alfredo ESTRELLA (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA, This content is subject to copyright.)

Tuesday's 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Mexico City was so powerful, it was picked up on seismometers in Washington state's Olympic mountains.

This screenshot above has a label showing the quake registering at the snow dome in the Olympics.

Seismometers in the Olympic Mountains in Washington state register a 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Mexico City, Sept. 19, 2017. (Credit: Pacific Northwest Seismic Network)

A governor in central Mexico reported at least 42 people dead.

© 2017 KING-TV