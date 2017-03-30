March 2017 is the second wettest March in Spokane history

Rain and coffee in March

SPOKANE, Wash. --- There may still be a couple days left in March, but this month has been the second wettest March in Spokane history.

As of March 29, 2017, there have been 4.07 inches of rain. The showers forecasted for Thursday are not expected to be heavy enough for March 2017 to make the number one spot.

The wettest March was back in 2012 at 4.56 inches. In third place was March 1995 at 3.81 inches.

Friday, March 31, is expected to be dry.

