Feeling like fall: Low 60s continue throughout the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Fall abruptly arrived this week before fall officially began.

The end of summer was marked with more rain than usual and cool temperatures.

On Friday, fall begins at 1:02 p.m. Temperatures will slowly climb back to seasonal averages by the end of the weekend or early next week.

Friday starts off foggy, but will transition to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.

The weekend will bring highs in the 60swith sunshine and dry conditions. Except chilly mornings, otherwise pleasant afternoons both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures in the 70s return next week!

