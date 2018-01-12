SPOKANE — We are looking at a very active end to the week around the Inland Northwest!

Thursday brought a very active winter storm to the region, blanketing many areas in white.

Expect 1-2 inches of more snow Friday over the Idaho Panhandle valleys, with up to 5-6 inches new snow in the Idaho mountains.

Eastern Washington, including Spokane, will see very light snowfall amounts throughout the day.

Officials suggest taking extra caution while driving. Cooler and drier weather returns for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, before we see a return to the wet weather.

A little snow accumulation is possible in Spokane today. 1-2 inches in CDA. Nothing like yesterday! pic.twitter.com/ckGikIeY4O — Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) January 12, 2018

