Light snow today, winter storm moves in tomorrow

SPOKANE, Wash.—Cold conditions continue into Tuesday. A light dusting of snow will be possible Tuesday morning with higher snow accumulation in the mountains.

Spokane is forecasted to get less than an inch, Coeur d’Alene could see one to two inches, and only a few inches expected in the mountains.

Drivers should keep an eye out for some ice on the roadways during their Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

The Storm Tracker 2 Team is tracking a very stormy weather pattern beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through the end of the week.



