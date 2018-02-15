Light snow to move into the Inland Northwest overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. - Light snow is expected to move into the area overnight.

Most places will see less than an inch of the stuff, including in Spokane, according to projections on Thursday night.

Parts of northeastern Washington and North Idaho were on winter weather advisories or watches for Friday. (See graphic below or for mobile app users, click here)

Winter wx advisories and a Winter storm watch for parts of the inland northwest. Forecast now on KREM2NEWS at 5pm pic.twitter.com/jKr8cMFIGV — Tom Sherry (@KREMTomSherry) February 16, 2018

This weekend, it looks like we'll see rain and wind on Saturday, then snow on Sunday. Saturday we are expecting a high of 44 and Sunday, a high of just 31.

© 2018 KREM-TV