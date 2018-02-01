Light rain showers to turn into heavy rain, snow this evening

(Photo: g-stockstudio, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash.—A few isolated showers are expected Thursday along with scattered mountain showers.

Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 30s.

Thursday evening, a wet system will bring mostly rain to the lower elevations and mostly snow to the mountains.

Snoqualmie and Lookout passes can expect six to eight inches of snow Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Spokane will see an inch or less of snow accumulation, most of the city's precipitation will fall as rain.



