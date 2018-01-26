Light morning snow, more in store Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Light morning snow will persist across the Inland Northwest, with about an inch or two accumulating across the Panhandle.

Expect drier conditions for the afternoon.

Wind will also increase Friday out of the southwest.

Conditions will be mostly cloudy and dry Friday afternoon.

(Photo: KREM)

Widespread snow moves in early Saturday morning and continues across the Inland Northwest.

Spokane can expect about 1-3 inches of snow through Saturday, 2-4 inches in Coeur d'Alene.

© 2018 KREM-TV