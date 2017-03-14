'Let it Rain!' A playlist to get you through the wet weather

Coffee cup and acoustic guitar next the window with drop water. (Photo: bgton, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Inland Northwest will see heavy rain the through the week. We made a playlist of songs all about rain to make sure you are prepared.

What would you add to the list? Tweet @KREM2 using #KREMDJ and we will play it on air!

1.) Rain – The Beatles

2.) It Might as Well Rain Until September - Carole King

3.) Walking in the Rain - The Ronettes

4.) Here Comes the Rain Again – Eurythmics

5.) Fire and Rain - James Taylor

6.) I Love a Rainy Night - Eddie Rabbit

7.) Have You Ever Seen the Rain - Creedance Clearwater Revival

8.) Let it Rain - Eric Clapton

9.) Thunder and Lightning - Chi Coltrane

10.) Come Rain or Come Shine - Ray Charles

11.) Crying in the Rain - Everly Brothers

12.) Early Morning Rain - Peter Paul and Mary

