'Let it Rain!' A playlist to get you through the wet weather

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Inland Northwest will see heavy rain the through the week. We made a playlist of songs all about rain to make sure you are prepared.
What would you add to the list? Tweet @KREM2 using #KREMDJ and we will play it on air!
1.) Rain – The Beatles
2.) It Might as Well Rain Until September - Carole King
3.) Walking in the Rain - The Ronettes
4.) Here Comes the Rain Again – Eurythmics
5.) Fire and Rain - James Taylor
6.) I Love a Rainy Night - Eddie Rabbit
7.) Have You Ever Seen the Rain - Creedance Clearwater Revival
8.) Let it Rain - Eric Clapton
9.) Thunder and Lightning - Chi Coltrane
10.) Come Rain or Come Shine - Ray Charles
11.) Crying in the Rain - Everly Brothers
12.) Early Morning Rain - Peter Paul and Mary
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs