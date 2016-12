7-Day, 12-26 (Photo: Black, Tony)

Happy Monday!

Calm weather today. Cold and dry. Mostly cloudy to start the week. Temperatures in the 20s this afternoon.

A big winter storm will bring heavy snow tonight. 3-6" in Spokane. 8"-12" in the mountains.

Dry and cloudy on Wednesday.

-Briana

12/26/16, 5:00 a.m.

